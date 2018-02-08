Suspect wanted in Riverside Dog Park vehicle break-ins

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing purses from Riverside Dog Park.

On Feb. 3 between 4 and 4:40 p.m., two vehicles were broken into at the dog park off Dolphin Way in Evans. The suspect forcibly entered the vehicles and took purses from inside. Deputies later discovered that one of a victim's credit cards was used at Dollar General and Walgreens in Thomson.

Photos of the women believed to have used the cards are attached to this article. The suspect is believed to be driving a late model white Chevrolet Traverse.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

