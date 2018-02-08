Richmond County Schools investigating Butler High student attack on developmentally disabled man

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing purses from Riverside Dog Park. On Feb. 3 between 4 and 4:40 p.m., two vehicles were broken into at the dog park off Dolphin Way in Evans.More >>
The Richmond County School System is investigating an attack on a developmentally disabled man by a Butler High School student. The incident happened while the Butler High School basketball team was at an away game at Louisville High School in Jefferson County.More >>
The Defense for Howell, Copeland and Scott entered a motion in court Thursday to quash the indictment against the former deputies.More >>
You may have noticed more construction going on in Downtown Augusta. The city is continuing it’s effort to restore downtown’s historic bridges. The signs posted around Hawks Gully bridge read “Detour, Bridge out, Road Closed.” ...More >>
Lightning is one of the leading causes of weather deaths across the country. In Georgia, 30 people have died from lightning between 1995 and 2016. so it's important to know how to stay safe.More >>
