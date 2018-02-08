Richmond County Schools investigating Butler High student attack on developmentally disabled man

The Richmond County School System is investigating an attack on a developmentally disabled man by a Butler High School student.

The incident happened while the Butler High School basketball team was at an away game at Louisville High School in Jefferson County. Thomas Tate, also known as Scooter, is considered an unofficial team manager for the Bulldogs. Tate's father tells FOX 54 that while he and team members were changing before the game, one of the players started whipping him with a belt. The attack was filmed by another student and that video began circulating on social media soon after.

Once Butler High School administration became aware of the incident, the student involved was suspended pending a tribunal. A criminal investigation by Richmond County BOE police. Once they are finished, the case will be turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 54 reached out to the Richmond County BOE, who responded with the following statement.

"On February 2, 2018, the administration at Butler High School was made aware of an incident that occurred while one of their athletic teams was in Jefferson County. Once administration was made aware of the situation, the student involved was immediately suspended pending tribunal. A redacted summary will be available at the conclusion of the tribunal process. Upon completion of the administrative investigation, a criminal investigation was initiated by the RCBOE Police and, upon completion of the case file, the investigation will be turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office."

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.