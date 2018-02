Meet Powder!

He's currently the only dog left up for adoption at Augusta Animal Services. This handsome boy didn't know what to think of seeing himself on TV ( watch his video).

The shelter is running a big adoption discount while they're making repairs to their building. Powder is the last one that needs a home, but he does need to be the only dog in the home. His adoption fee is $25, and he's a healthy boy. He comes neutered, microchipped and up to date on his shots.

He has the sweetest, most loving personality, and the smile to match. He has so much love to give and wants your undivided attention.

He was picked up as a stray on September 26, 2017 and has been at the shelter since.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.