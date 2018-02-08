Hawks Gully Bridge rebuild underway

You may have noticed more construction going on in Downtown Augusta.

The city is continuing it’s effort to restore downtown’s historic bridges.

The signs posted around Hawks Gully bridge read “Detour, Bridge out, Road Closed.” That’s what you’re looking at driving down Broad St. right now. The Bridge’s Replacement is underway.

“Demolition of the existing bridge, temporary bridge deck being built to relocate water, gas onto the new temporary structure while they finish constructing the new permanent structure,” said Anthony Taylor, the City of Augusta Construction Manager.

The reason for the replacement? Like most of the bridges downtown, it’s aged.

“It was built back in 1948 I believe. So, it’s past it’s life expectancy so to speak. It’ll be safer to reconstruct a new bridge,” Taylor explained.

This is part of the $10 million Transportation Investment Act project to replace or upgrade 8 bridges in Augusta. That includes the Butt Memorial Bridge that re-opened last year. The city is working to revitalize all of Downtown Augusta so having safer and nicer looking bridges is a big deal.

Taylor said, “It’s going to help the appearance of Downtown Augusta. And this is one of your gateways as well to Augusta National. So, it’s going to help improve the aesthetics of Augusta.”

The Hawks Gully Bridge should be completed in a years’ time. Also a part of the bigger project is the replacement of the bridge on Marks Church Rd, which is happening now.

