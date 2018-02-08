Judge to decide if case against former Washington Co. deputies will go back to grand jury

Three Former Washington County Deputies are back in court Thursday. They're accused of tasing Eurie Martin to death back in July.

All three former are back in court for a motion hearing and a judge will decide if the indictment stands or the case will have to go back before the grand jury. Michael Howell, Henry Copeland and Rhett Scott are facing a long list of charges that include felony murder, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. All three were granted a $50,000 bond back in January.

According to cell phone footage, the three former deputies were responding to a suspicious person's call and came across Eurie Martin, who was walking on Deep Step Road. The GBI says they got into a scuffle with Martin.

Attorneys for both the Martin Family and two of the deputies say their perspective sides both have a strong case.

Attorney Francys Johnson says, "He should have never been stopped. He should never have been falsely imprisoned. He should have never been aggravatingly assaulted and he should not have died out on that highway."

Attorney Pierce Blitch says, "I've seen not only videos but other evidence of this case and from my opinion and from what I've seen and from what my investigators have seen the facts in law does not support the charges in this case."

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.