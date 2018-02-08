GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Lightning safety

Five suspects have been arrested in Waynesboro on drug charges. The Burke County Sheriff's Office made the arrests on Wednesday. The Sheriff Office's Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on Zack Street.More >>
Lightning is one of the leading causes of weather deaths across the country. In Georgia, 30 people have died from lightning between 1995 and 2016. so it's important to know how to stay safe.More >>
Flooding kills more people than any other weather hazard. Nearly half of all flood deaths happen in cars as people become trapped when they stall out after trying to drive through high water.More >>
The Lock and Dam is crumbling and the Savannah RiverKeeper wants City Leaders to get on board with using the locks for a white water center. But Commissioners first want to talk with the Corps of Engineers as to whether the dam can be refurbished.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Evans. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road and Rivermont Drive near the South Carolina state line.More >>
