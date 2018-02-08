5 arrested in Burke County drug bust

Five suspects have been arrested in Waynesboro on drug charges. The Burke County Sheriff's Office made the arrests on Wednesday.

The Sheriff Office's Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on Zack Street. Deputies from the Narcotics Division, Crime Suppression Team, Criminal Investigations Division, and Road patrol all assisted in securing the location and executing the warrant. As a result, five people have been arrested:

- 20 year-old Malik Ra'shun Jenkins was charged with marijuana possession

- 20 year-old Travis Donta Walker Jr. was charged with felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute

- 20 year-old Dalvin Audrell Williams was charged with felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute

- 25 year-old Justus Gabriel Davis was charged with felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute

- 27 year-old Kennan D'Mal Cummings was charged with felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and felony possession of a stolen firearm

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said, "We had 3 murders in Burke County last year and one murder this year, all of which were related to the sale of illegal drugs. Our Investigators and Deputies will continue a pro-active approach towards drug activity in an effort to reduce violent and property crimes as well as save lives. We are extremely proud of our Narcotics Investigators and all other Deputies who participated."

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams stated, "We offer many programs in an effort to reduce drugs, gang activity, and recidivism within our county. We are in the schools with our CHAMPS program in conjunction with the Georgia Sheriff's Association, work closely with our drug courts, and host an array of intervention programs for our youth, some of which are voluntary and others which are court mandated. We will continue to help our youth make good decisions through educational programs while at the same time strongly support our enforcement efforts".

