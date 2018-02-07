William Avery named President of Basketball Operations for Augusta ABA expansion basketball team

Former Duke basketball and NBA star William Avery has been named the President of Basketball Operations for the Augusta ABA expansion basketball team.

Augusta Professional Sports, LLC is bringing an ABA basketball team to Augusta that will start competing starting in Fall 2018.

Avery starred under Coach Krzyzewski at Duke Basketball, eventually being drafted #14 overall by the Timberwolves in the 1999 NBA Draft.

Avery, an Augusta native, currently hosts multiple basketball camps in area and coaches the Georgia Sting.

You can currently vote for the name of the new ABA team here throughout the month of February.

