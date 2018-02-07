Augusta Commission debates future of Lock and Dam - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Commission debates future of Lock and Dam

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Augusta Lock and Dam (WFXG) Augusta Lock and Dam (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

What should be done with the old Lock and Dam in South Augusta and can it be turned into a destination for Tourists?

The Lock and Dam is crumbling and Savannah RiverKeeper Tonya Bonitatibus wants City Leaders to get on board with using the locks for a whitewater center. But Commissioners first want to talk with the Corps of Engineers as to whether the dam can be refurbished.

Last week, Commissioners committed $10,000 to pay a private firm to start the process of building that whitewater center. It's a decision Commissioner Mary Davis says is needed to make sure all questioned are answered before moving forward. "We just need to know what efforts are happening, be fully informed. We're not trying to derail any projects or stop anything from happening. We just weren't fully informed in all the efforts going on and it's a complicated issue and a lot of moving parts so we want to get on the same page before we make any decisions."

City Leaders voted to hold a special workshop within the next sixty days so all parties involved can sit down and discuss the best future for the dam.

