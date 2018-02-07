Crash slows traffic on Furys Ferry Rd. in Evans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Crash slows traffic on Furys Ferry Rd. in Evans

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Evans. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road and Rivermont Drive near the South Carolina state line. Two vehicles are involved.

Crews are working to clean up the scene, but expect delays in the meantime.

