Crash slows traffic on Furys Ferry Rd. in Evans

Flooding kills more people than any other weather hazard. Nearly half of all flood deaths happen in cars as people become trapped when they stall out after trying to drive through high water.More >>
The Lock and Dam is crumbling and the Savannah RiverKeeper wants City Leaders to get on board with using the locks for a white water center. But Commissioners first want to talk with the Corps of Engineers as to whether the dam can be refurbished.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision in Evans. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road and Rivermont Drive near the South Carolina state line.More >>
A North Augusta family is without a home after a fire broke out in their house Tuesday night. The fire happened at a home near the intersection of Roan Avenue and Courtney Drive.More >>
The Savannah River Site continues their efforts of protecting the environment and removing waste. Karen Adams, says they have been able to clear the D Ash Basin of over 400,000 cubic yards of ash and their innovative technology is saving the Savannah River Site a lot of money in the process.More >>
