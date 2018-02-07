Fire engulfs home on Roan Ave in North Augusta

A North Augusta family is without a home after a fire broke out in their house Tuesday night.

The fire happened at a home near the intersection of Roan Avenue and Courtney Drive. The family says at around 9:30 p.m., they had just finished eating dinner when they smelled burning plastic in the back of the home. They went to check it out and then left the home.

Multiple fire crews worked for about an hour to get the fire under control.

