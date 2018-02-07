GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Flood safety

According to the National Weather Service, flooding kills more people than any other weather hazard. Nearly half of all flood deaths happen in cars as people become trapped when they stall out after trying to drive through high water.

There's simply no way to know how high the water is even if you know the area well.

This is one of the big reasons why the National Weather Service started the Turn Around Don't Drown campaign.

"2 feet of water can lift your vehicle and spin it around off the road, not to mention you could hydroplane," said Andy Leanza, Columbia County Emergency Management Agency Director. "You don't know what you're getting into. You don't know what the roadway is going to be like underneath."

Flooding is broken down into 2 main types: flash flooding and river flooding.

Flash floods are usually caused by very heavy rain that falls in a very short period of time. This leads to a quick rise of water that can sometimes catch people off guard.

River flooding is a little different. It is a more gradual rise in water along creeks and rivers and is something that can usually be forecasted ahead of time.

