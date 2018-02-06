Crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 in Aiken County

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information connecting them to the suspect involved in an Aiken double homicide from November. It has been nearly three months since the murder of Logan Novak and Harry Butler. Those two men were shot and killed in front of this apartment complex on Bradby Lane. Neighbors and residents of the complex say the crime activity there has been ongoing and has created an atmosphere of fear. “Beca...