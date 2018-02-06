GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are common n Georgia, especially during the spring and summer months.

Thunderstorms can produce gusty winds, hail and even tornadoes, but in particular a severe thunderstorm can produce hail of 1" or larger (size of a quarter) and/or 58 mph (50 knots) winds or greater.

Typically, a severe thunderstorm lasts about 30 minutes and occurs in the afternoon and evening hours. However, severe weather is possible any time of the day and any time of the year.

Damaging wind is the most common type of severe weather across the CSRA. These events can occur any time of the year, but peak in July when downbursts from pulse thunderstorms are common.

Similar to damaging wind events, hail can occur in any month across the CSRA, however, hail events peak in May.

April comes in a close second for hail events.

