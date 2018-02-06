Fort Gordon veterans looking to revive semi-pro sports in Augusta

It's often considered a sore spot for many -- semi-pro sports in Augusta.

The Greenjackets have thrived, but every other franchise has folded.

A group of Fort Gordon veterans are now hoping to change that.

It's often said, nothing gold can stay.

In the case of semi-professional sports in Augusta, the shine of each team's logo has faded away into the infamous history of another failed

Augusta franchise.

The Augusta Riverhawks minor league hockey team unceremoniously departed the city in 2013 to jet over to Macon.

Three indoor football teams, the Stallions, Spartans and Colts were all unable to churn enough revenue to survive in Augusta.

Most recently, semi pro ABA basketball team the Georgia Kingz departed for the Atlanta-area.

"There's always trepidation when you start a new venture, always, the fear of the unknown is what it is," said Scott Killebrew, co-owner and CEO of Augusta Professional Sports LLC.

Scott Killebrew, Johnathan Woods and 8 other Fort Gordon veterans are hoping to change that narrative creating the Augusta Professional

Sports LLC with plans to bring an ABA basketball team back to Augusta, using social media marketing and combined decades of professional experience to do this one the right way.

"Our number one goal is to make sure everyone in the Augusta area knows we are here. As long as people know we are here, then

we fully believe they will support us and embrace the team of their own," said Jonathan Woods, co-owner and secretary of Augusta Professional Sports LLC.

Sports Business Journal ranked Augusta bottom of the barrell in 2017, 176 out of 200, in terms minor league sport market rankings. They calculate the rankings off of attendance, economic help and survival of teams in the market.

Augusta University Athletic Director Clint Bryant knows the struggle.

"I'm interested in getting our fans to come out and our students to come out to games," said Bryant. "It's a tough market and even in college athletics right now, for drawing crowds and things, lots has to do with the influx of cable television."

Despite this, the Greenjackets have thrived. The brand new, state of the art SRP Park is just months away from opening.

"If you look back from a historical perspective, baseball has had a good niche in Augusta. And then the success of the Greenjackets

and the beautiful place they are building in North Augusta, it's got everybody excited," said Bryant.

Success of the Greenjackets shows Killebrew and Woods that yes -- this is possible. Plus, this is happening, the new ABA team

is on the schedule to compete in November of this year.

"It puts a lot of pressure on us to deliver the product that Augusta deserves. And that's what we're gonna do. With the right people

in place and the city behind us, we are going to win championships here in Augusta. That's the plan," said Killebrew.

