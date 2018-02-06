Man wanted for taking Amazon Fire tablet from Grovetown Walmart

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole mislaid property from the Grovetown Walmart.

The man pictured in this article reportedly picked up an Amazon Fire tablet that was left at a register. If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the man, please contact Inv. Jacob Dyer at 706-541-2860.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.