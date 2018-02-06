Man wanted for taking Amazon Fire tablet from Grovetown Walmart - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted for taking Amazon Fire tablet from Grovetown Walmart

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Man wanted for stealing Amazon tablet from Grovetown Walmart (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Man wanted for stealing Amazon tablet from Grovetown Walmart (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole mislaid property from the Grovetown Walmart.

The man pictured in this article reportedly picked up an Amazon Fire tablet that was left at a register. If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the man, please contact Inv. Jacob Dyer at 706-541-2860.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 in Aiken County

    Crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 in Aiken County

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:49 AM EST2018-02-06 16:49:48 GMT
    Tractor-trailer crashed through guardrail on I-20 in Aiken County 2/6/18 (WFXG)Tractor-trailer crashed through guardrail on I-20 in Aiken County 2/6/18 (WFXG)

    Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Aiken County. The truck reportedly crashed through a guardrail between mile markers 7 and 8. Traffic in the area is slowed due to the crash.

    More >>

    Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Aiken County. The truck reportedly crashed through a guardrail between mile markers 7 and 8. Traffic in the area is slowed due to the crash.

    More >>

  • Man wanted for taking Amazon Fire tablet from Grovetown Walmart

    Man wanted for taking Amazon Fire tablet from Grovetown Walmart

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 8:52 AM EST2018-02-06 13:52:44 GMT
    Man wanted for stealing Amazon tablet from Grovetown Walmart (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Man wanted for stealing Amazon tablet from Grovetown Walmart (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole mislaid property from the Grovetown Walmart. The man pictured in this article reportedly picked up an Amazon Fire tablet that was left at a register.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole mislaid property from the Grovetown Walmart. The man pictured in this article reportedly picked up an Amazon Fire tablet that was left at a register.

    More >>

  • Community, police speak out about Bradby Ln. double homicide

    Community, police speak out about Bradby Ln. double homicide

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 5:35 AM EST2018-02-06 10:35:47 GMT

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information connecting them to the suspect involved in an Aiken double homicide from November. It has been nearly three months since the murder of Logan Novak and Harry Butler. Those two men were shot and killed in front of this apartment complex on Bradby Lane. Neighbors and residents of the complex say the crime activity there has been ongoing and has created an atmosphere of fear. “Beca...

    More >>

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information connecting them to the suspect involved in an Aiken double homicide from November. It has been nearly three months since the murder of Logan Novak and Harry Butler. Those two men were shot and killed in front of this apartment complex on Bradby Lane. Neighbors and residents of the complex say the crime activity there has been ongoing and has created an atmosphere of fear. “Beca...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly