It's 9 pm. Are your car doors locked?

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is noticing an alarming spike in car break-in's and thefts. So the department is trying to pull out all the stops, including getting involved in a social media campaign to make sure you remember to lock your doors and windows.

Have you ever gotten home from work or the gym left your car unlocked with your valuables such as a cellphone or wallet inside? The Sheriff's Office says it's noticed a 40% in car thefts since this time last year and we're only in February. That's why they started the 9 p.m. Routine Campaign.

It's a simple reminder the department sends on social media such as Facebook or Twitter to lock your cars and doors. The department says half of the stolen cars they deal with are because the driver left the keys in the car and around one-third of them were already running.

So it's more of a reminder at 9 p.m. while you're scrolling through Facebook or Twitter and see that post to use five or ten seconds to check or double check.

And it's already gaining traction on social

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says, "Since we've started we picked up 150 new twitter followers, we have people checked in as far as Utah. It's one of those things that are simpler. 9 p.m. routine to make sure your car doors are locked, your alarm is set and your house doors and alarms are set and we think that deterrent is going to pay off for us."

The sheriff's office says it's very responsive, so when you send that message saying everything is checked, they will reply. They say they will check in about a month see whether the campaign is actually working.

But regardless, the department says it will continue to send reminders but you also have to do your part and check.

