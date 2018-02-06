It's 9 pm. Are your car doors locked? - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

It's 9 pm. Are your car doors locked?

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Shaquille Lord in a FOX 54 news vehicle (WFXG) Shaquille Lord in a FOX 54 news vehicle (WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is noticing an alarming spike in car break-in's and thefts. So the department is trying to pull out all the stops, including getting involved in a social media campaign to make sure you remember to lock your doors and windows.

Have you ever gotten home from work or the gym left your car unlocked with your valuables such as a cellphone or wallet inside? The Sheriff's Office says it's noticed a 40% in car thefts since this time last year and we're only in February. That's why they started the 9 p.m. Routine Campaign.

It's a simple reminder the department sends on social media such as Facebook or Twitter to lock your cars and doors. The department says half of the stolen cars they deal with are because the driver left the keys in the car and around one-third of them were already running.

So it's more of a reminder at 9 p.m. while you're scrolling through Facebook or Twitter and see that post to use five or ten seconds to check or double check.

And it's already gaining traction on social

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says, "Since we've started we picked up 150 new twitter followers, we have people checked in as far as Utah. It's one of those things that are simpler. 9 p.m. routine to make sure your car doors are locked, your alarm is set and your house doors and alarms are set and we think that deterrent is going to pay off for us."

The sheriff's office says it's very responsive, so when you send that message saying everything is checked, they will reply. They say they will check in about a month see whether the campaign is actually working.

But regardless, the department says it will continue to send reminders but you also have to do your part and check.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Community, police speak out about Bradby Ln. double homicide

    Community, police speak out about Bradby Ln. double homicide

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 5:35 AM EST2018-02-06 10:35:47 GMT

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information connecting them to the suspect involved in an Aiken double homicide from November. It has been nearly three months since the murder of Logan Novak and Harry Butler. Those two men were shot and killed in front of this apartment complex on Bradby Lane. Neighbors and residents of the complex say the crime activity there has been ongoing and has created an atmosphere of fear. “Beca...

    More >>

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information connecting them to the suspect involved in an Aiken double homicide from November. It has been nearly three months since the murder of Logan Novak and Harry Butler. Those two men were shot and killed in front of this apartment complex on Bradby Lane. Neighbors and residents of the complex say the crime activity there has been ongoing and has created an atmosphere of fear. “Beca...

    More >>

  • It's 9 pm. Are your car doors locked?

    It's 9 pm. Are your car doors locked?

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 5:15 AM EST2018-02-06 10:15:01 GMT
    Shaquille Lord in a FOX 54 news vehicle (WFXG)Shaquille Lord in a FOX 54 news vehicle (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is noticing an alarming spike in car break-in's and thefts and getting involved in a social media campaign to make sure you remember to lock your doors and windows. FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at the sheriff's office with more on what this social media campaign is.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is noticing an alarming spike in car break-in's and thefts and getting involved in a social media campaign to make sure you remember to lock your doors and windows. FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at the sheriff's office with more on what this social media campaign is.

    More >>

  • GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Emergency supply kit

    GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Emergency supply kit

    Monday, February 5 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-02-05 18:40:10 GMT
    Severe weather emergency preparedness kit (WFXG)Severe weather emergency preparedness kit (WFXG)

    This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia. It’s a time to make sure you’re ready for the coming severe weather season. First Alert meteorologist Pierce Legeion has what you need to know.

    More >>

    This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia. It’s a time to make sure you’re ready for the coming severe weather season. First Alert meteorologist Pierce Legeion has what you need to know.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly