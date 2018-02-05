Community, police speak out about Bradby Ln. double homicide

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information connecting them to the suspect involved in an Aiken double homicide from November. It has been nearly three months since the murder of Logan Novak and Harry Butler. Those two men were shot and killed in front of this apartment complex on Bradby Lane. Neighbors and residents of the complex say the crime activity there has been ongoing and has created an atmosphere of fear. “Beca...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is noticing an alarming spike in car break-in's and thefts and getting involved in a social media campaign to make sure you remember to lock your doors and windows. FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at the sheriff's office with more on what this social media campaign is.More >>
This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia. It’s a time to make sure you’re ready for the coming severe weather season. First Alert meteorologist Pierce Legeion has what you need to know.More >>
Paine College will be hosting its 15th annual Masked Ball Friday, Feb. 9. This year, actress and philanthropist Sheryl Underwood will headline the show.More >>
The Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local talent for their 6th Annual “Unplugged” Spring Music Fest! Musicians and singers from the CSRA are invited to perform, acoustically, during the week of the 2018 Masters for AGS’s Sixth Annual Spring Music Fest.More >>
