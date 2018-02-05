ATF offers $10,000 reward for suspect information for Bradby Lane double homicide

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information connecting them to the suspect involved in an Aiken double homicide from November.

It has been nearly three months since the murder of Logan Novak and Harry Butler. Those two men were shot and killed in front of an apartment complex on Bradby Lane.

Neighbors and residents of the complex say the crime activity there has been ongoing and has created an atmosphere of fear. “Because of the things that happens in this area, you’re not going to get a lot of people to discuss it, says an Aiken resident.

Back in November, I requested a report of all the crime-related calls made in 2017. That report showed that out of the 156 calls made, there were:

10 Burglaries

9 Shots Fired calls

4 Drug-related

1 Sexual Assault.

In addition to several cases of larceny, destruction of property, assault, and this double homicide.

Captain Sawyer says the department has since further assisted the Aiken Housing Authority with their safety measures. “If they need assistance for their camera system, extra patrol, we’re more than happy to help them with that. And we’ve beefed up the patrol a good bit since this murder back in November," says Captain Sawyer of Aiken Department of Public Safety.

And they’re hoping that with the ATF offering a $10,000 reward, they will finally get the information they need. “We’ve interviewed a bunch of people. A few came in voluntarily. Some were asked to come in by relatives or friends. We haven’t received a lot of cooperation," says Captain Sawyer.



Right now, Aiken residents are just hoping for better days for the tenants of Hahn village. “People are being hurt. People are being killed in this area for no reason. But I’m just praying for change for them," says an Aiken resident.

Sawyer says that their main goal is justice and closure for the family of the victims. “They want closure for their sons, we want closure for safety in the community. There is a murder suspect or multiple murder suspects still out there that we want in jail, that we feel like needs to answer for their crime. And somebody in Hahn village knows something and we will take any information you can give us," says Captain Sawyer.

If anyone has any information about the suspect or suspects’ whereabouts, they can contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.