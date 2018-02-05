GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Emergency supply kit - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Emergency supply kit

Severe weather emergency preparedness kit (WFXG) Severe weather emergency preparedness kit (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA

This week marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia. It’s a time to make sure you’re ready for the coming severe weather season.

Severe weather season is right around the corner. And now is the time to make sure you’re ready.

Patty Mayer with the American Red Cross says,  “Some people keep them in tubs by their door or in a closet.” She’s talking about an emergency supply kit; something everyone should have ready to go at moment’s notice. “Basic items they should put in is a first aid kit that we have here and your important papers. If you lose electricity you want to make sure that you have a battery-operated radio. You want flashlights. Make sure you have extra batteries, lots of food.”

Once you have your emergency kit together, you’ll want to put it in a spot that’s easily accessible. That way, you can quickly grab it during the next emergency. But it’s also important to make sure your family knows where your emergency kit is as well as part of your emergency plan.

“Always have an escape route from your house, know where the main roads are. Make sure that you have contacts and make sure that your family members who are out of town have contact information for you. If you’re not ready and something happens, the last thing you want to do is to be stuck without.”

Columbia County EMA Director Andy Leanza says, “This area, the CSRA, has one of the most severe weather days in the country.”

All the more reason to make sure you’re ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.

