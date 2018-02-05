15th annual Paine College Masked Ball

Paine College will be hosting its 15th annual Masked Ball Friday, Feb. 9. This year, actress and philanthropist Sheryl Underwood will headline the show.

The ball will feature:

Purple Carpet Walk

Dinner

Dancing

Live Entertainment

Parade of Masks

Royal Court Shuttle to and from parking lot

The ball will be held at the HEAL Complex. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the ball will begin at 7 p.m.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $125.00 per person or $1,250.00 for a table. To reserve tickets and Tables, contact Alexis Tubman or Helene Carter at 706-821-8233, alexistubman@yahoo.com.

