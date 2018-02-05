AGS looking for musicians for 6th Annual "Unplugged" Spring Musi - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AGS looking for musicians for 6th Annual "Unplugged" Spring Music Fest

WFXG WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local talent for their 6th Annual “Unplugged” Spring Music Fest!

Musicians and singers from the CSRA are invited to perform, acoustically, during the week of the 2018 Masters for AGS’s Sixth Annual Spring Music Fest. This is a great opportunity for talent to be seen by thousands of people.

Musicians will only be allowed to have microphones with amplifier.

If you would like to audition for the Augusta Regional Airport Spring Music Fest, please see details below:

Audition: Please fill out the Musical Artist Performance Application in its entirety and send it to:

1501 Aviation Way

Augusta, GA 30906

Attn: Lauren Smith

This application can be found at www.flyags.com/Resources/565.pdf

Deadline: February 23, 2018

*NOTE: Auditions will be evaluated by the Augusta Regional Airport Art Committee. Any auditions submitted without the performance application filled to its entirety will not be considered for evaluation. All artists selected to perform during the Spring Music Fest will be notified by phone to schedule a performance date and time. All performers will be paid for their performance at a set hourly rate. 

