AGS looking for musicians for 6th Annual "Unplugged" Spring Music Fest

Paine College will be hosting its 15th annual Masked Ball Friday, Feb. 9. This year, actress and philanthropist Sheryl Underwood will headline the show.More >>
The Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local talent for their 6th Annual “Unplugged” Spring Music Fest! Musicians and singers from the CSRA are invited to perform, acoustically, during the week of the 2018 Masters for AGS’s Sixth Annual Spring Music Fest.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found in a vehicle Saturday night. At around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 3, a patrolling deputy found a vehicle parked on the side of Winter Road just off Nixon Road.More >>
A body has been inside a burned home in Augusta. The fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on 2nd Street near Broad Street in the Old Town.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Harry A. Butler and Logan Michael Novak.More >>
