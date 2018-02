Five people are dead after a tragic crash in South Carolina over the weekend. The wreck happened on Rodgers Road in Darlington County.

Eleven people were in the car at the time of the crash. One of the passengers was a woman going into labor with twins. She was being rushed to the hospital.

All the passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The driver and two others were not wearing seatbelts.

Community members say they are heartbroken by the news "My thoughts and prayers go out to them. It's really sad. May God be with them. I couldn't imagine how that would feel."

The two unborn babies, their mother, and two family members sadly died in the crash.

