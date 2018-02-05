$10,000 reward offered in Bradby Ln. double murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

$10,000 reward offered in Bradby Ln. double murder

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Bradby Ln. in Aiken (WFXG) Bradby Ln. in Aiken (WFXG)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Harry A. Butler and Logan Michael Novak.

On Nov. 18, 2017, Butler and Novak were shot and killed on the 300 block of Bradby Lane in Aiken. The suspects fled and have not yet been identified. The shooting is being investigated by the ATF's Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Unit.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 15th annual Paine College Masked Ball

    15th annual Paine College Masked Ball

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-02-05 16:09:08 GMT
    Jay Jefferies and Helene Carter (WFXG)Jay Jefferies and Helene Carter (WFXG)

    Paine College will be hosting its 15th annual Masked Ball Friday, Feb. 9. This year, actress and philanthropist Sheryl Underwood will headline the show.

    More >>

    Paine College will be hosting its 15th annual Masked Ball Friday, Feb. 9. This year, actress and philanthropist Sheryl Underwood will headline the show.

    More >>

  • AGS looking for musicians for 6th Annual "Unplugged" Spring Music Fest

    AGS looking for musicians for 6th Annual "Unplugged" Spring Music Fest

    Monday, February 5 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-02-05 15:10:07 GMT
    WFXGWFXG

    The Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local talent for their 6th Annual “Unplugged” Spring Music Fest! Musicians and singers from the CSRA are invited to perform, acoustically, during the week of the 2018 Masters for AGS’s Sixth Annual Spring Music Fest. 

    More >>

    The Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local talent for their 6th Annual “Unplugged” Spring Music Fest! Musicians and singers from the CSRA are invited to perform, acoustically, during the week of the 2018 Masters for AGS’s Sixth Annual Spring Music Fest. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Body found in vehicle on Winter Rd. identified

    UPDATE: Body found in vehicle on Winter Rd. identified

    Monday, February 5 2018 8:16 AM EST2018-02-05 13:16:35 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found in a vehicle Saturday night. At around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 3, a patrolling deputy found a vehicle parked on the side of Winter Road just off Nixon Road.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found in a vehicle Saturday night. At around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 3, a patrolling deputy found a vehicle parked on the side of Winter Road just off Nixon Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly