$10,000 reward offered in Bradby Ln. double murder

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Harry A. Butler and Logan Michael Novak.

On Nov. 18, 2017, Butler and Novak were shot and killed on the 300 block of Bradby Lane in Aiken. The suspects fled and have not yet been identified. The shooting is being investigated by the ATF's Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Unit.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

