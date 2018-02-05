Victim found in 2nd St. house fire identified

The victim whose body was pulled from a burning home on 2nd Street back in Feb. has been identified. The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as seventy-two-year-old Paul C. Hammond.More >>
Rats and bed bugs at a Richmond County Apartment has tenants speaking out. A woman says she has problems with the pests and management is not doing anything about it. Last year Wynona Moore and her one year old grandchild was living in a different unit across the street.More >>
The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. The crash happened at around 3:31 a.m. Apr. 8, on the Highway 25 bypass just south of the Burke County Board of Education office.More >>
One person has been killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Columbia County. The crash happened near the intersection of Columbia Road and Louisville Road.More >>
