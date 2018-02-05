Victim found in 2nd St. house fire identified

UPDATE: The victim whose body was pulled from a burning home on 2nd Street back in Feb. has been identified.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as seventy-two-year-old Paul C. Hammond. His body was identified through DNA. Hammond lived in the home where the fire broke out.

A body has been inside a burned home in Augusta.

The fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on 2nd Street near Broad Street in the Old Town. The Richmond County Fire Department received the call at around 2:30 a.m. By the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

The home next door was also damaged in the fire. The family in that second house was home at the time of the fire. Officials say they are all expected to be okay.

After crews extinguished the flames, a body was found inside the home. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the body is burned beyond recognition and will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy and identification. At this time, investigators do not believe the death is suspicious.

This story is still developing. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

