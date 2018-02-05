Body found in burned 2nd St. home

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murders of Harry A. Butler and Logan Michael Novak.More >>
A body has been inside a burned home in Augusta. The fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on 2nd Street near Broad Street in the Old Town.More >>
A mother is speaking out after her daughter was arrested for first degree arson. Zavia Sharpton was arrested mid January for setting her room on fire. Now her mom says her charge is too great for a teen with mental illness.More >>
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the largest earning days for restaurants and bars as residents flood in to catch the big game with fellow fans or rivals. “I would say the Super Bowl is one of our biggest events of the year," says William Milton, manager at Buffalo Wild Wings on Robert C. Daniel Junior Parkway.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found in a vehicle Saturday night. At around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 3, a patrolling deputy found a vehicle parked on the side of Winter Road just off Nixon Road.More >>
