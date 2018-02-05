Body found in burned 2nd St. home

Burned home in Old Town where body was found 2/5/18 (WFXG)

A body has been inside a burned home in Augusta.

The fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on 2nd Street near Broad Street in the Old Town. The Richmond County Fire Department received the call at around 2:30 a.m. By the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

After crews extinguished the flames, a body was found inside the home. The victim's identity has not been released. At this time, investigators do not believe the death is suspicious.

This story is still developing. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.