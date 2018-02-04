Teen charged with arson and parents says it is due to mental illness

A mother is speaking out after her daughter was arrested for first degree arson. Zavia Sharpton was arrested mid January for setting her room on fire. Now her mom says her charge is too great for a teen with mental illness.More >>
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the largest earning days for restaurants and bars as residents flood in to catch the big game with fellow fans or rivals. “I would say the Super Bowl is one of our biggest events of the year," says William Milton, manager at Buffalo Wild Wings on Robert C. Daniel Junior Parkway.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found in a vehicle Saturday night. At around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 3, a patrolling deputy found a vehicle parked on the side of Winter Road just off Nixon Road.More >>
Many residents may have taken advantage of adopting pets for low costs during the holiday season. Veterinarians of St. Francis Animal Hospital say the biggest mistake they see new adopters make is not knowing that they need vaccines.More >>
Georgia Military College has been ranked the #1 Community college in Georgia. That's where TheBestSchools.org, an independent organization made up of educators, editors, authors, and web professionals, placed them. GMC was also ranked #14 nationally out of the top 50 of 1,132 Junior/Community colleges in the nation.More >>
