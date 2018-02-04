Teen charged with arson and parents says it is due to mental illness

A mother is speaking out after her daughter was arrested for first degree arson. Zavia Sharpton was arrested mid January for setting her room on fire.

Now her mom says her charge is too great for a teen with mental illness.

"She had got some matches and she set the bedroom on fire.", says Janet Sharpton



That is what 17-year-old Zavia Sharpton did after her mom took away her electronic devices for having bad grades in school.



"We ran in there . . I asked her why did she do that and she was just sitting there gazing at this fire. We trying to fight it and beat it out and she was just standing there.", explains Janet Sharpton.



During that moment she realized her daughter had not been taking her medication. Zavia has a mental illness, , depression, ADHD,anxiety and an active IEP. She is also on five different medications and has to take them once a day. Now the teen is behind bars facing first degree arson which means she could spend up to twenty years in jail. Janet says the punishment is unfair. "If they were already on medication and they never had a problem before and they are active in their community as well as their school and all of a sudden things change with them – take a look at that first and think about what happen with this child and what is wrong instead of just throwing them behind bars."



According to a study on mental health done by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 44 percent of jail inmates have mental health problems. Sharpton says if her daughter had been on her medication she wouldn't be in jail. "When you see your child changing and you do not understand and you know their under medication . . check and talk to them . . check their medication . . count it out. That is what I did and that is when I realized she was not taking it."



Before this incident Zavia Sharpton had dreams to be a behavior analyst; she wanted to learn more about mental illness in order to help herself and others.

