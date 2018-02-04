Buffalo Wild Wings brings in large crowd for Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the largest earning days for restaurants and bars as residents flood in to catch the big game with fellow fans or rivals. “I would say the Super Bowl is one of our biggest events of the year," says William Milton, manager at Buffalo Wild Wings on Robert C. Daniel Junior Parkway.

One of their biggest nights for sure - Milton says each year the restaurant serves hundreds of pounds of wings for their hungry customers. “We’re anticipating going through about 1,200 pounds of wings today, as a store. As a company, last year we went through 13 million wings," says Milton.



Regular customers like Derrick Garnett Sr. says he comes here each Super Bowl. The atmosphere and great service makes watching the game even better. “I really do because it’s a good environment. Everybody around here is friendly, happy, and it’s exciting when stuff is going the way of the fans. And you can get into it. It’s kind of like you’re at the stadium," says Derrick Garnett Sr., an Augusta resident.

With flu season in full throttle, Milton says they were nervous they wouldn’t get their usual flood of customers. “The flu season is playing an impact on our sales. Hopefully our guests have faith and trust in us that we’re preparing the food with safety measures in line," says Milton.



But for Garnett, a little sniffle and cough wasn’t keeping him from his favorite wing spot. “I never have that on my mind really. And I just come here. And it’s hard for me to catch the flu because I don’t get the flu shot. And every time I come here, I leave with a smile on my face," says Garnett Sr.

Already thinking ahead, Milton says they hope to incorporate outdoor activities for next year’s Super Bowl. "Unfortunately, this year due to the weather, we weren’t able to have like a tailgate event outside. But going forward, if weather permits, we would like to have outdoor activities as well as enjoying the game on the inside," says Milton.

The manager at that Buffalo Wild Wings says he’s happy he and his staff can serve the CSRA each year for such a big sports night.