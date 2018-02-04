UPDATE: Body found in vehicle on Winter Rd. identified

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle Saturday night.

At around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 3, a patrolling deputy found a vehicle parked on the side of Winter Road just off Nixon Road. The body was later identified as twenty-six-year-old Terrence L. Merriweather of the 2700 block of Pebble Creek Court in Augusta. Merriweather's body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

