Local veterinarians give tips for new pet adopters

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Many residents may have taken advantage of adopting pets for low costs during the holiday season. Veterinarians of St. Francis Animal Hospital say the biggest mistake they see new adopters make is not knowing that they need vaccines.

Vets say owners should get them vaccinated every 3 weeks after their first vaccination until their pet is 3-4 months old. “Make sure you look at your lifestyle before you start bringing in another animal that you have to take care of," says Dr. Linsay Barnes of St. Francis Animal Hospital.

“Vet visits can be pricey. Toys can be pricey. Food can be pricey. Spaying and neutering. There are a lot of things that go into it. So, just make sure your lifestyle can handle," says Erin Piccione, Veterinarian Technician of St. Francis Animal Hospital.

If you’re a new owner, adjusting to seasonal changes with your dog or cat can be difficult. Dr. Barnes says brachycephalic breeds need extra care during extremely hot temperatures. “They cannot breathe as well in terms of transmitting the heat because dogs don’t sweat, they only pant. And so panting is a way that they cool off. And the brachycephalic breeds are not able to cool off as well because they don’t breathe as well," says Dr. Barnes.

They recommend early training and dog or cat proofing your home to avoid hazardous situations in the future. “That’s one of the biggest problem we see, is new puppies eating things that they shouldn’t. So, things that they can eat and, you know, watching your cabinets. Watch them. And crate training your puppies. That will keep them out of things they’re not supposed to be in," says Piccione.

They advise owners to help their pets become familiar with things they will have done as adults like nail clipping. “So, just sitting with the puppy and just rubbing the feet. Pinching, not hard pinching, but just touching the toes. Picking each toe, just messing with it so that the dog’s like, ‘oh this isn’t so bad,”. So, when they become that 100lb Rottweiler, or100lb Pitbull, or whatever case you have, 100lb Lab, we don’t have to fight them when they come in," says Dr. Barnes.

Veterinarians strongly suggest not taking your pet to training class until they have been fully vaccinated. For more information on pet care and tips, click here.

