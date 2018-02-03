Local veterinarians give tips for new pet adopters

Many residents may have taken advantage of adopting pets for low costs during the holiday season. Veterinarians of St. Francis Animal Hospital say the biggest mistake they see new adopters make is not knowing that they need vaccines.More >>
Georgia Military College has been ranked the #1 Community college in Georgia. That's where TheBestSchools.org, an independent organization made up of educators, editors, authors, and web professionals, placed them. GMC was also ranked #14 nationally out of the top 50 of 1,132 Junior/Community colleges in the nation.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects. The man and woman pictured on the left are wanted for questioning. The case involves a stolen credit card being used at Krystal's.
Democratic candidate and former Cobb county state representative, Stacey Evans has announced that she will be running for the Governor of Georgia. Hoping to create more opportunities for the lower class and smaller businessmen and women, Stacey Evans plans to restore the HOPE Grant and even the playing field for smaller business owners.
A fugitive on the run for nearly three decades has been caught in Augusta, where he was living under an assumed name.
