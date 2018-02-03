GMC ranked #1 Community college in Georgia

Georgia Military College has been ranked the #1 Community college in Georgia. That's where TheBestSchools.org, an independent organization made up of educators, editors, authors, and web professionals, placed them.

GMC was also ranked #14 nationally out of the top 50 of 1,132 Junior/Community colleges in the nation. The website identifies several factors to select the top community colleges. They include sustained achievement outcomes, learning outcomes, deployment outcomes, equitable outcomes, and cost-to-value outcomes.

Dr. Mike Holmes, the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty said, "We are very proud of this recognition and also very proud of our faculty, staff and students. GMC's Vision 2029 gives focus on improving students' personal well-being and giving hope for a brighter future. Our faculty and staff are truly making a difference in students' lives".

Georgia Military College was also ranked high by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education. GMC ranked #3 in Business/Commerce, General for the African American students, #3 in Education for the African American students, as well as #3 in psychology for the African American students, and ranked #1 for the state of Georgia in all three of those categories.

