Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. card fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects. The man and woman pictured on the left are wanted for questioning. The case involves a stolen credit card being used at Krystal's.

If you have any information about these subjects, you are asked to contact Deputy James Price at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1056 or (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.