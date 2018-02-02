Democrat Stacey Evans plans to restore funding of HOPE Grant if elected Governor

Democratic candidate and former Cobb county state representative, Stacey Evans has announced that she will be running for the Governor of Georgia.

Hoping to create more opportunities for the lower class and smaller businessmen and women, Stacey Evans plans to restore the HOPE Grant and even the playing field for smaller business owners.

Stacey Evans says after years of back and forth with the legislature, her biggest goal is to return the HOPE Grant to its original purpose – free tuition to a technical college for students with at least a 2.0 GPA. Her hopes are that it will ignite an opportunity for residents to enter into the middle class.

“And that’s very important, not just for families and students who are looking to climb into the middle class. But also for our workforce. To make sure that we have the pull have talented trained employees that we need to attract the business that we want," says Evans.

The HOPE Grant is not just an initiative on her to-do list, it’s a testimony. “I was the first person in my family to go to college. I was raised by a single mom who had me when she was only 17. She didn’t finish high school. We didn’t have very much growing up. And college was something that I wanted but I had no idea how I was going to pay for it. And it was teacher who pulled me aside and made it possible for me to know about the opportunity of the HOPE Scholarship," says Evans.

40,000 hopeful students left technical schools when the HOPE Grant was cut in 2011. Evans says it will only require $15-20 million to restore the HOPE Grant using the hefty Georgia Lottery Corporation. “This is coming out of a lottery budget of a billion dollars. And we know that for several year $60 million new dollars have been coming into the budget every year that we haven’t been spending," says Evans.

And, she won’t give up until that money is spent in the right places. “My promise to Georgians is that when I’m on a mission, I’m on a mission. And I intend to finish it.”

Stacey Evans is running against Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former House Minority Leader for the Georgia General Assembly. Abrams plans to open up one of her campaign offices here in Augusta. Fox 54 plans to speak with her when she visits the CSRA. Residents will be able to cast their votes during the primary on May 22nd.