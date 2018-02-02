Democrat Stacey Evans plans to restore funding of HOPE Grant if elected Governor

Democratic candidate and former Cobb county state representative, Stacey Evans has announced that she will be running for the Governor of Georgia. Hoping to create more opportunities for the lower class and smaller businessmen and women, Stacey Evans plans to restore the HOPE Grant and even the playing field for smaller business owners.More >>
A fugitive on the run for nearly three decades has been caught in Augusta, where he was living under an assumed name.More >>
Augusta Animal Services is hosting a low-cost rabies and microchip event. It is on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Garrett Gymnasium at1100 Eisenhower Drive in Augusta. It will last from 12pm-3pm.More >>
The Richmond County Board of Education holding its second public hearing for the proposal of closing two schools tonight. The plan is for Craig-Houghton Elementary and Jenkins White Elementary to close and students to be transferred to other schools.More >>
