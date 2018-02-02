Ohio fugitive eludes capture for 28 years, caught in Augusta

A fugitive on the run for nearly three decades has been caught in Augusta, where he was living under an assumed name.

At around 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2018, sixty-three-year-old James Patrick Dowiak was arrested at his home at 222 1/2 Reynolds Street by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal Southern District of Georgia. Dowiak had been living in Augusta under the name Ryan Scott Oalson since 1990.

Dowiak had outstanding warrants from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Adult Parole Authority. He has eluded capture for twenty-eight years. He has been booked into the Richmond County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

