Dental College of GA. introduces app to help aid kids in brushing teeth

Children brushing their teeth, it's a hassle for most parents. Some dentists agree and say some children simply aren't brushing properly.

It's the 21st century and practically anywhere you go, the entire family is using technology – smart-phones, tablets, even kindles.

"We knew kids were having a hard time learning to brush their teeth, floss their teeth and we were trying to make learning fun. That was the objective," says Dr. Bruce Riggs, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at Dental College of Georgia

Several Pediatric Dentists at the Dental College of Georgia noticed a growing issue with their patients and decided to address it in the most modern way.

"I think we see an overwhelming issue with something we call early childhood caries. Children under the age of 6 that have a lot of problems with dental decay," says Dr. Christopher Parker, Pediatric Dentist.

That's where the app called "Pearl E. White" was created. It's a learning yet fun game challenging the minds of young children on the basic steps in knowing how to take care of your teeth.

"We want to make sure that they spend 2 minutes brushing their teeth. A minute on the top, a minute on the bottom that they use a correct procedure when they do so so they're cleaning all the surfaces of every tooth of their mouth," says Dr. Tara Schafer, Chairman of Department of Pediatric Dentistry.

And with only a few hundred downloads it's making strides already in the C-S-R-A not only with parents, but of course with kids.

"It seems to come across the app better than her old dad so it's certainly trial tested and approved," says Dr. Parker.

The good part, this app is free and parents it gives you healthy food options for your children that will keep their teeth strong and healthy.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.