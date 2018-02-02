Augusta Animal Services hosts low-cost rabies and microchip event

Augusta Animal Services is hosting a low-cost rabies and microchip event.

It is on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Garrett Gymnasium at1100 Eisenhower Drive in Augusta. It will last from 12pm-3pm.

Dog and cat owners can have their pets vaccinated against rabies for $5, against Parvo and Distemper for $10, and microchipped for $15.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.