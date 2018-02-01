Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary clos - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary closing proposal

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary closing proposal (WFXG) Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary closing proposal (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Board of Education holding its second public hearing for the proposal of closing two schools. The plan is for Craig-Houghton Elementary and Jenkins White Elementary to close and students to be transferred to other schools. It is a part of the Rightsizing Initiative. The proposal is to shut down two schools that are not operating at full capacity and Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle says this will allow them to use money wisely.
 

On February 1, Dr. Pringle focused specifically on Jenkins White Elementary; she spoke on student achievement, capacity, and cost for the elementary school. The board would like to improve their financial efficiency score because right now they are a 2.5 out of 5 and it has taken years to get halfway.

"We have to be mindful that the cost of educating students in small schools is about $2,000 more than other schools and you do not get any services for that $2,000.", says Dr. Pringle.

Jenkins White was built to house 525 students and right now only 313 attend. If the plan moves forward students will be sent to Wilkinson Gardens and Jenkins White will become the National Hills Literacy and Math Center. Nifateria Childs wanted to know how the change would affect her two kids; one attends the literacy and math center while the other goes to Jenkins White Elementary.

"I see Dr. Pringles vision as far as her wanting the best for our children as a whole it's a transition. Its going to take some time to get use if they make it a permanent decision but I feel good as a whole.", says Nifateria Childs.

Taking a look at student achievement; 175 students at Jenkins White fall one to two more grade levels behind. So putting the literacy center in the building will better serve the neighborhood and by closing the schools it will allow them to pay for more kids to attend the literacy center.

When her daughter was asked how she felt about potentially going to another school she became excited.

"I feel pretty good because it means making more friends.", says Brielle Childs. 

 Dr. Pringle addressed the concerns at Craig-Houghton Elementary in a hearing earlier in week. Of course FOX 54 will keep you posted on the future of both of these schools. The public hearings will continue into next week and the final decision will be made in March.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary closing proposal

    Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary closing proposal

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-02-02 04:27:08 GMT
    Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary closing proposal (WFXG)Richmond County Public Hearing for Jenkins White Elementary closing proposal (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Board of Education holding its second public hearing for the proposal of closing two schools tonight. The plan is for Craig-Houghton Elementary and Jenkins White Elementary to close and students to be transferred to other schools.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Board of Education holding its second public hearing for the proposal of closing two schools tonight. The plan is for Craig-Houghton Elementary and Jenkins White Elementary to close and students to be transferred to other schools.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: 3 arrested after SWAT standoff in South Augusta

    UPDATE: 3 arrested after SWAT standoff in South Augusta

    Thursday, February 1 2018 4:13 PM EST2018-02-01 21:13:48 GMT
    Streuer family, arrested after standoff in South Augusta (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Streuer family, arrested after standoff in South Augusta (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    Richmond County SWAT is involved in a standoff at a home in South Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, they standoff is at a home on the 2300 block of Gaskill Road.

    More >>

    Richmond County SWAT is involved in a standoff at a home in South Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, they standoff is at a home on the 2300 block of Gaskill Road.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: 3 teens arrested in Waynesboro murder

    UPDATE: 3 teens arrested in Waynesboro murder

    Thursday, February 1 2018 1:16 PM EST2018-02-01 18:16:25 GMT
    Suspects arrested for murder in Waynesboro 1/30/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Suspects arrested for murder in Waynesboro 1/30/18 (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Three young men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Waynesboro Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Three young men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Waynesboro Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly