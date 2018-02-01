Update on Flu Outbreak with Doctor's Hospital

Richmond County SWAT is involved in a standoff at a home in South Augusta. According to Richmond County dispatch, they standoff is at a home on the 2300 block of Gaskill Road.More >>
Three young men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Waynesboro Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night. At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a card fraud case. The financial card fraud incident happened on Dec. 11, 2017, at Toys-R-Us on Wrightsboro Rd.More >>
