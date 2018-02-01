Update on Flu Outbreak with Doctor's Hospital - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Update on Flu Outbreak with Doctor's Hospital

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
South Carolina confirms first flu related death; Source: (wfxg) South Carolina confirms first flu related death; Source: (wfxg)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The latest report from the Department of Public Health, In the state of the Georgia 37 people have died from the flu and in South Carolina that number is at 84

Doctors say in Georgia more than 600 people have hospitalized in the state of Georgia. If you or your family travels a lot throughout the day, making sure you sanitize items in your home can decrease the changes of spreading germs such as door knobs, fridge doors, even tooth brushes.
Even after those reported numbers of deaths in both states, Doctors are advocating that you still get the flu shot if you haven't already.

"You absolutely should do that from the beginning of the season but it' not too late to go ahead and do it now. If you have the flu stay away from loved ones, stay away from public places, try to quarantine yourself into your home. Cover your mouth when you're sneezing, wash your hands on a frequent basis," says Dr. Hetal Thakore.

Dr. Thakore says this is the worse flu epidemic he's experienced in his medical career

