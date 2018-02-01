Up Fur Adoption Now: Ashley

This adorable girl is Ashley!

She’s about 1 ½ years old, and is a Catahoula mix. Ashley is absolute sweetest. She’s quiet, gentle and easy to walk. Also, check out here smile!

Her nickname is ‘butter’ because she just melts into you to give you a hug with her whole body. She loves people and loves to love on you.

A meet a greet is always a good idea to introduce other dogs if you’d like.

Ashley is available at the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 333 Wire Rd.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.