High 5 4 Kids: All inclusive Lakeside High School Spirit Squad

The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.

Three young men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Waynesboro Wednesday afternoon.

The new inclusive spirit squad at Lakeside High School is giving students with disabilities a new opportunity. They’re the Lakeside High School Spirit Squad, and they have a lot of Panther pride. They’re team of 11 students with and without disabilities.

A sinkhole has opened up in the Augusta Exchange Shopping Center parking lot. The sinkhole is located next to Mathnasium of Augusta near the now-closed H H Gregg. A motorcycle and its rider were swallowed by the hole and had to be pulled out.

The latest report from the Department of Public Health, In the state of the Georgia 37 people have died from the flu and in South Carolina that number is at 84 Doctors say in Georgia more than 600 people have hospitalized in the state of Georgia. If you or your family travels a lot throughout the day, making sure you sanitize items in your home can decrease the changes of spreading germs such as door knobs, fridge doors, even tooth brushes. Even after those reported numbers of deaths...

The new inclusive spirit squad at Lakeside High School is giving students with disabilities a new opportunity. They’re the Lakeside High School Spirit Squad, and they have a lot of Panther pride.

They’re team of 11 students with and without disabilities.

“What’s your favorite part of the spirit squad? Doing the dance,” said Kamaryah Wright, a Spirit Squad team member with a disability.

It’s the first inclusive extracurricular activity in Columbia County.

“So we typically want a one on one. And then you have a Captain and a Co-Captain,” said Melissa Kean, a coach and special needs teacher.

Senior Brooklyn Hilley leads the squad as they cheer on teams that don’t already have their own cheerleaders.

Brooklyn says watching her teammates with disabilities get excited simply makes her happy.

“We had like a dance party one time, and that’s really fun to do. And there’s always times when you can go around a do like thumb bumps. So if we do a cheer and we’re done, we’ll go around and be like ‘ okay, give me some thumb bumps.’ And we’ll go around a do it. Just seeing them smile is awesome,” explained Hilley.

The squad practices twice and week to get down their cheer and dance routines.

“It’s a lot of fun? Yeah Fun. Do you like cheering and dancing? Yeah All of it? Yeah fun,” said Hallie Hillman, another team member with a disability.

Kean was able to start the squad through a grant called The Sparkle Effect. That and donations cover all the squads costs including uniforms and poms.

“I don’t want them to have to not be able to do it because there’s a $150 fee or something,” Kean explained.

The squad makes their debut this Friday at the school’s pep rally.

They welcome donations to keep the team going. If you’d like to help out you can do so through Revtrak on the Lakeside High webpage or send to Lakeside High attn: Melissa Kean, 533 Blue Ridge Dr. Evans, Ga 30809. They also have a facebook page listed as Lakeside High Spirit Squad that they update with info and pictures.

