High 5 4 Kids: All inclusive Lakeside High School Spirit Squad

A sinkhole has opened up in the Augusta Exchange Shopping Center parking lot. The sinkhole is located next to Mathnasium of Augusta near the now-closed H H Gregg. A motorcycle and its rider were swallowed by the hole and had to be pulled out.More >>
The new inclusive spirit squad at Lakeside High School is giving students with disabilities a new opportunity. They’re the Lakeside High School Spirit Squad, and they have a lot of Panther pride. They’re team of 11 students with and without disabilities.More >>
Three young men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Waynesboro Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.More >>
