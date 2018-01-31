UPDATE: 3 teens arrested in Waynesboro murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 3 teens arrested in Waynesboro murder

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Jadan Hughes (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Jadan Hughes (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Malik Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Malik Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Michael Turner, Jr. (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Michael Turner, Jr. (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

Three young men have been arrested in connection with a murder in Waynesboro Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the Waynesboro Police Department reporting shots fired at a home on Queen Court at Washington Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as twenty-four-year-old Justin Antonio Waltower, shot to death in the backyard of the residence.

Three suspects were determined to have been involved in the shooting and were all arrested without incident at separate locations. Eighteen-year-old Jadan Hughes, eighteen-year-old Malik Palmer, and sixteen-year-old Michael Turner, Jr. are all charged with murder with the possibility of more charges in the future. Turner, Jr. is being charged as an adult.

“Burke County had 3 murders last year and this one for 2018; all have been drug-related and arrests have been made in every murder since 2017.  These are all senseless acts and we will continue pro-actively attempting to reach our youth through our Champs program in the schools, our camp impact for troubled youth, our explorer program, and diversion programs.  That being said, we are going to continue to do everything within our power to reduce drug activity in our county as it is directly related to our murders, other violent crimes and property crimes,” says Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

