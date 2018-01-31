UPDATE: 3 arrested after SWAT standoff in South Augusta

Richmond County SWAT is involved in a standoff at a home in South Augusta.

According to Richmond County dispatch, they standoff is at a home on the 2300 block of Gaskill Road. The sheriff's office says that at around 10 a.m., Richmond County Marshal unites attempted to serve an eviction notice at the home. The occupants refused to leave.

Three people were arrested after the standoff: Greg Streuer, Lisa Streuer, and Rhiana Streuer. All three are charged with terroristic threats and acts.

