Aiken crews responding to tire store fire on Edgefield Highway

Aiken County dispatch says fire crews are responding to a tire store on fire on Edgefield Highway.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 9 and El Amigo Tires is fully engulfed. Edgefield Highway between Shiloh Heights and Bethel Baptist Church Road is closed down.

There are no reported injuries.

Currently, there are more than 40 firefighters on scene. They are in a defensive mode, making sure no other structures near the tire store are damaged.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.