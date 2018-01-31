40 Augusta leaders heading to capitol for 'Greater Augusta Day'

On February 1, more than 40 public and private sector leaders will head to Atlanta to participate in 'Greater Augusta Day'.

This is a collaborative effort between Augusta Metro, Burke County and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

This is an annual trip that helps advocate for Augusta business interests.

· Panel discussion on Hull McKnight Georgia Cyber Center for Innovation & Training

· Updates from Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Board of Regents

· Legislative discussions with Greater Augusta Delegation.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.