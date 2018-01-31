Trump - Calhoun Expressway, Cyber Parking Deck being Expanded - Weekly Commission Wrap-Up

This week Augusta - Richmond County has a full list of items to discuss including the renaming of the Calhoun Expressway.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy put it on the agenda last week and told his fellow commissioners that Donald Trump and John C. Calhoun represent the same message of racism and hate. Calhoun was the Vice President and also a prominent supporter of the slave trade in his time in the 1800's.

As expected the Engineering Services Committee did not vote on the proposal. However, another commissioner made a substitute motion to rename it Veterans Expressway. Fennoy has tried that several times only to see it fail.

"The city of Augusta should discontinue honoring someone that's never lived in the state of the Georgia, never been or lived in the city of Augusta but we still want to pay tribute to this person," says Commissioner Fennoy.

Next week, the full commission will cast its vote.

Just a reminder, Only the state can change the name but the full commission can send a letter giving its support.



The Augusta Animal Services received a big lump sum of money Tuesday that will help address a problem in it's shelters - overpopulation for Bully Breed dogs. Fix Georgia Pets presented a check to the Augusta Animal Services for $22,000. The Augusta Animal Services had to raise $11,000 and the organization matched it. This will go towards helping Richmond County pet owners to spay or neuter their pit bull, pit bull mixes, and bully breed dogs.

"This is huge, Augusta is one of the higher need communities in the state and the intake of large breed and Pit bull mixes to Augusta animal services is very very high. We work closely with Augusta animal services on targeting those high-risk pet owners," says John Wiesner, Executive Director of Fix Georgia Pets.

Vouchers will be issued only to Richmond County residents and it will cover the total cost to spay/neuter the pets

Commissioners already agreed to pay up to $12 million dollars for the cyber parking deck, now they agreed to add another level. In a closed door session, they agreed to pay up to $4 million dollars to add a 4th level parking deck. The maintenance agreement will also be extended for an additional 3 years.

The parking deck is expected to be fully operational later this year after the first phase of the cyber center is complete

