Fire put out at Aiken High School Tuesday night

By Adam Bodner, Producer
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A fire was put out at Aiken High School on Tuesday night.

Lt. Karl Odenthal with Aiken Public Safety says the call came in at around 9 p.m.  The fire happened at a section of the school that they are demolishing.
Lt. Odenthal says there were no students in the building.  They don't know the source of the fire at this time.

