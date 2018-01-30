Trump-Calhoun Expressway name change turned to Veterans Expressw - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Trump-Calhoun Expressway name change turned to Veterans Expressway

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Could the John C. Calhoun Expressway be changed to the Trump- Calhoun Expressway?

Commissioner Bill Fennoy put it on the agenda last week and told his fellow commissioners that Trump and Calhoun represent the same message.
He said if people are okay with John Calhoun's name - who was a prominent slave supporter in the 1800's, they should be fine with Trump's name being added to it. The Engineering Services Committee did not vote on it, as another commissioner made a substitute motion to rename it Veterans Expressway. 

"The city of Augusta should discontinue honoring someone that's never lived in the state of the Georgia, never been or lived in the city of Augusta but we still want to pay tribute to this person," says Commissioner Bill Fennoy. 

Next week, the full commission will vote on this. Just a reminder, Only the state can only change the name but the full commission can send a letter giving its support. 

