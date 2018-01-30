High-speed chase leads to crash on Lumpkin Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High-speed chase leads to crash on Lumpkin Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Crews are on the scene of a crash near Lumpkin Road and Deen Avenue.

Richmond County Dispatch confirms that the crash was the result of a high-speed chase that began on Gordon Highway at Highland Avenue. Only the suspect's car is involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported.

FOX 54 has a crew on its way to the scene and we will update this story when more information is available.

