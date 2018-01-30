High-speed chase leads to crash on Lumpkin Rd.

Could the John C. Calhoun Expressway be changed to the Trump- Calhoun Expressway? Commissioner Bill Fennoy put it on the agenda last week and told his fellow commissioners that Trump and Calhoun represent the same message. He said if people are okay with John Calhoun's name - who was a prominent slave supporter in the 1800's, they should fine with Trump's name being added to it. The Engineering Services Committee did not vote on it, as another commissioner made a substitute motion to...More >>
As STEM becomes more and more important to students, some organizations are stepping up to bring technology to local schools. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions partnered with Silver Bluff High School as part of National Computer Science Week.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a crash near Lumpkin Road and Deen Avenue. Richmond County Dispatch confirms that the crash was the result of a high-speed chase that began on Gordon Highway at Highland Avenue.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night. At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.More >>
