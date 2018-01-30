SRNS launches their first Hour of Code program with local school - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SRNS launches their first Hour of Code program with local schools

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
As STEM becomes more and more important to students, some organizations are stepping up to bring technology to local schools.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions partnered with Silver Bluff High School as part of National Computer Science Week.

Coming up at 10 on FOX 54 News Now, Princess Ruff talks to school officials about how the program will benefit the county's students.

