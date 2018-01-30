SRNS launches their first Hour of Code program with local schools

Could the John C. Calhoun Expressway be changed to the Trump- Calhoun Expressway? Commissioner Bill Fennoy put it on the agenda last week and told his fellow commissioners that Trump and Calhoun represent the same message. He said if people are okay with John Calhoun's name - who was a prominent slave supporter in the 1800's, they should fine with Trump's name being added to it. The Engineering Services Committee did not vote on it, as another commissioner made a substitute motion to...More >>
As STEM becomes more and more important to students, some organizations are stepping up to bring technology to local schools. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions partnered with Silver Bluff High School as part of National Computer Science Week.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a crash near Lumpkin Road and Deen Avenue. Richmond County Dispatch confirms that the crash was the result of a high-speed chase that began on Gordon Highway at Highland Avenue.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night. At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.More >>
As STEM becomes more and more important to students, some organizations are stepping up to bring technology to local schools. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions partnered with Silver Bluff High School as part of National Computer Science Week.More >>
Some of our viewers may remember when school buses had two-way radios. But nowadays, many school systems use mobile phones to communicate with their drivers. One parent expressed concern to FOX 54 about Columbia County schools over this communication system.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
