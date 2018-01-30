Burke Co. Sheriff's Department awarded nearly $50K for Traffic Enforcement

A special $20,000 grant has been awarded to the Burke County Sheriff's Office to help them continue to enforce traffic safety.

2018 is the second year in a row the grant has been awarded to the Burke County Sheriff's Office totaling near $50,000. The grant is awarded through the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety through a 14 page application process. That means the funds aren't being taken from Burke Co. Taxpayers.

Last Year, The department says the area has 12 people died on the road with speed and not paying attention as a factor. Getting help from the state will add more resources to hopefully lower that number.

"We want to do everything we can to lower fatalities, crashes with injuries. Being able to receive money from the state that's not having to come from our local taxpayers to help directly with that, that's a great impact for us," says Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.

Chief Blanchard says monthly his department averages 700 traffic stops.

Funds go to education awareness, speed enforcement for signs, additional radar detectors

